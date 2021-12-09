To claim RDF for paddy procurement, Punjab food & civil supplies dept seeks amendment in Rural Development Act

The Punjab food and civil supplies department has asked the state government to amend the Rural Development Act, 1987, so that rural development fund (RDF) could be claimed from the Centre for the paddy procurement season.

The central government has mandated the states to make amendments to specify the RDF usage and stop fund diversion for purposes other than development works in rural areas.

According to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, the state charges 3% RDF on the total value of grain (wheat in rabi and paddy in kharif seasons) procured from Punjab at minimum support price (MSP).

Last year, the state government had assured the Centre to bring in amendments in the Act with a view to specifying the RDF usage. Also, the Centre ahead of the kharif procurement had asked the state to justify the usage of the RDF collected.

In the provisional cost sheet mentioning taxes to be paid on paddy procurement that was received from the Centre last week, there is no mention of the RDF. In case of non-payment, the state government stands to lose ₹1,091 crore in the recent kharif season procurement that ended on November 30.

“We have asked our government to amend the Act at the earliest,” said an official of the food and civil supplies department.

The Centre has raised objection to the “vague provisions” and the rural development board’s discretion in deciding the use of funds.

The board is headed by the chief minister.

The governments in Punjab have funded its farm debt waiver scheme to the tune of ₹4,610 crore from the RDF, gave grants for development projects under sangat darshan programmes besides raising funds by pledging future accruals from the fund. The Centre, however, wants to put an end to the practice.