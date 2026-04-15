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Ludhiana: Dedicated centre at civil hospital to ease certificate rush for Amarnath yatra

The move follows days of overcrowding and prolonged queues at the hospital, where a surge of 200 to 250 yatris daily overwhelmed existing infrastructure

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:42 am IST
By Komal
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In a bid to decongest services and streamline the issuance of mandatory fitness certificates for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the civil hospital will launch a dedicated one-stop medical examination centre from Wednesday.

Senior doctors will be available in both morning and evening shifts to prevent backlogs during peak hours. (HT Photo)

The move follows days of overcrowding and prolonged queues at the hospital, where a surge of 200 to 250 yatris daily overwhelmed existing infrastructure, leaving many waiting for hours or returning without completing the process. The rush had also disrupted routine outpatient services, prompting authorities to overhaul the system. To address this, officials have relocated the entire yatra medical workflow to the first-floor canteen complex in the MCH block, creating a self-contained facility that will function independently of the OPD.

Designed to ensure a seamless flow, the revamped centre features a structured, four-stage examination system comprising a token counter, registration desks, ECG testing and a final medical evaluation.

Officials said the reconfiguration is aimed at reducing bottlenecks and ensuring time-bound processing of applicants.

Officials emphasised that shifting the process out of the OPD was a critical intervention, as earlier congestion had hampered routine medical services and triggered complaints from patients.

Senior medical officer Dr Akhil Sarin said the overhaul aims to eliminate delays and enhance convenience for pilgrims. “We have increased staff strength and created a dedicated space to ensure yatris can complete the medical process efficiently, without inconvenience to themselves or regular patients,” he said.

Authorities have also issued a strict warning against tout activity, stating that any instance of misguidance or illegal monetary demands will invite action under the Prevention of Corruption Act. With the yatra scheduled to commence in July, officials expect the rush for certificates to intensify in the coming weeks.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Dedicated centre at civil hospital to ease certificate rush for Amarnath yatra
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Dedicated centre at civil hospital to ease certificate rush for Amarnath yatra
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