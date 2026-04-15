Ludhiana: Dedicated centre at civil hospital to ease certificate rush for Amarnath yatra

In a bid to decongest services and streamline the issuance of mandatory fitness certificates for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the civil hospital will launch a dedicated one-stop medical examination centre from Wednesday. Senior doctors will be available in both morning and evening shifts to prevent backlogs during peak hours. (HT Photo)

The move follows days of overcrowding and prolonged queues at the hospital, where a surge of 200 to 250 yatris daily overwhelmed existing infrastructure, leaving many waiting for hours or returning without completing the process. The rush had also disrupted routine outpatient services, prompting authorities to overhaul the system. To address this, officials have relocated the entire yatra medical workflow to the first-floor canteen complex in the MCH block, creating a self-contained facility that will function independently of the OPD.

Designed to ensure a seamless flow, the revamped centre features a structured, four-stage examination system comprising a token counter, registration desks, ECG testing and a final medical evaluation.

Officials said the reconfiguration is aimed at reducing bottlenecks and ensuring time-bound processing of applicants.

To augment capacity, the hospital has substantially expanded manpower, deploying two MD doctors, two medical officers, three MBBS interns, five nursing interns, staff nurses, DRP doctors, ward attendants and nursing students.

Senior doctors will be available in both morning and evening shifts to prevent backlogs during peak hours.

Infrastructure has also been upgraded to improve patient comfort. A well-ventilated waiting area with a seating capacity of 100 has been set up, along with separate washrooms, clean drinking water, 10 desert coolers and a public announcement system to manage crowd movement efficiently. Security arrangements have been tightened to ensure orderly conduct.

As per the revised roster for April 15–30, two guards will manage entry and parking, while additional personnel will be stationed at key points, including the emergency/MCH parking area and the dope test room. Three guards will specifically regulate queues at the token, registration and examination counters.

Officials emphasised that shifting the process out of the OPD was a critical intervention, as earlier congestion had hampered routine medical services and triggered complaints from patients.

Senior medical officer Dr Akhil Sarin said the overhaul aims to eliminate delays and enhance convenience for pilgrims. “We have increased staff strength and created a dedicated space to ensure yatris can complete the medical process efficiently, without inconvenience to themselves or regular patients,” he said.

Authorities have also issued a strict warning against tout activity, stating that any instance of misguidance or illegal monetary demands will invite action under the Prevention of Corruption Act. With the yatra scheduled to commence in July, officials expect the rush for certificates to intensify in the coming weeks.