Toddler drowns in drain in Barnala

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Jul 02, 2025 10:02 AM IST

The deceased is the daughter of migrant labourers living in temporary shelters nearby, said the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh.

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a drain near Sanghera Road in Barnala on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The deceased is the daughter of migrant labourers living in temporary shelters nearby, said the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh. The incident occurred while children were playing near the drain. The deceased reportedly fell into the drain and drowned,” the DSP said. DSP added that police received information this afternoon about the recovery of a girl’s body from a drain. “Further investigative procedures are currently underway,” he said.

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a drain near Sanghera Road in Barnala on Tuesday afternoon, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A two-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a drain near Sanghera Road in Barnala on Tuesday afternoon, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

