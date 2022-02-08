Tonnes of wheat meant for public distribution found rotting in rain in Karnal

Several hundred tonnes of wheat was found rotting in open plinths at Haryana’s food and supplies department and Hafed in Karnal district.

The rotten wheat belonged to the Food Corporation of India and was meant for the public distribution system. As per reports, hundreds of bags of wheat were found rotten in the open godowns of the Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department at Jundla and Assandh, and Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (Hafed) godown at Indri in Karnal district. The grains were turning black with mildew after getting soaked in the rain.

Officials said the matter came to light after the stock was inspected. Now, officials are determining the amount of damage.

Karnal Food and Supplies department officials said the wheat was stored in the godowns in 2019-20, but the Food Corporation of India did not lift the wheat for two years.

As per reports. 4,156 MT and 620 MT wheat was stored in the open in two godwons in Jundla and Assandh, respectively, and around 3,500 MT wheat was stored at the Hafed godown in Indri. Inquiries have been ordered and notices have been issued to the inspectors concerned of both departments.

Hafed managing director A Sreenivas said, “An inquiry has been ordered and further action will be taken as per the findings.”

While, Karnal district food and supplies controller Ashok Rawat said the wheat was procured in the harvesting season of 2019-2020. “A committee has been formed and the rotten wheat is being segregated. The losses will be recovered from erring officials,” he said. An FCI stock report has revealed that it has 42.05 lakh MT wheat stock in Haryana, of which 21.63 lakh MT is stored at the godowns of the FCI and 20.42 lak MT is stored with the state agencies.

