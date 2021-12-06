Top leaders get into campaign mode as political temperature soars in J&K

As the winter chill sets in, political temperature in Kashmir has started soaring. With an eye on elections, all top leaders in J&K are already in campaign mode, testing waters and strengthening their public connect.

Though no poll dates have been announced yet, majority of mainstream leaders are hoping that elections could be held within next few months once the delimitation process gets over.

In recent days, three former chief ministers and leaders of mainstream political parties have addressed several gatherings across J&K, which saw formidable crowds.

Former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad attended a series of rallies and sought restoration of statehood, along with land and job reservations for people. “He (Azad) held rallies in all regions of J&K and the response was tremendous. This is also an effort to strengthen the Congress at the grassroots level,” said GN Monga, vice-president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress. He said these rallies were effort made to reach out to the people, who were dejected after the abrogation of Article 370. “More rallies will be held in coming days by Azad and other party leaders,” he added.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah just ended his tour to Chenab valley, where he addressed several political rallies which drew huge crowd. (Twitter)

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah just ended his tour to Chenab valley, where he addressed several political rallies which drew huge crowd. Omar targeted the Centre for taking away special status of J&K and vowed to continue his fight for restoration of the statehood and special status. He even blamed the Congress for not strongly defending the Article 370 that was granted by their leadership.

Omar’s political adviser Tanvir Sadiq said the response from public was overwhelming. “The sad part is that people are not happy. They are upset and disillusioned with what happened post-August 5, 2019. They are disappointed with the way this state has been broken into two parts and downgraded to a UT. They want answers as to why a prosperous state like ours was put in situation where we are today.”

Tanvir said the government’s claims of development and prosperity post-August 5 have proved wrong. “There is no accountability or redressal at any level. All J&K faces is destruction, helplessness, unemployment, poverty and injustice,” he said, adding that it was not a part of their election outreach. “This was a part of the leadership contact programme,” he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti addressed people in north Kashmir’s Bandipore. (HT File Photo)

While PDP president Mehbooba Mufti addressed people in north Kashmir’s Bandipore, BJP state president Ravinder Raina held rallies at Tanghdar and Uri close to the LOC and promised the border residents various development projects. “The aim of these programmes by the PDP leadership is to make people aware of their rights and keep them ready to fight for justice,” said a PDP leader.

The People’s Conference led by Sajjad Lone and the Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, who are described by the opposition parties as ‘B team’ of the BJP, also organised political programmes in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir to show their political strength.

“These rallies are a part of the public outreach, especially post-abrogation of Article 370. And when there is talk of elections in J&K, no party wants to remain in oblivion. They prepare their cadre for polls whenever dates are announced,” said People’s Conference spokesperson Adnan Ashraf. He said his party was organising small meetings in different parts of Kashmir, but big rallies were also in the offing. “May be later this month,” he said.

‘A pre-assembly election posturing’

Pervaz Majid, a political analyst who teaches journalism at Amar Singh College, said the mainstream politicians visiting hinterland is perhaps Delhi’s measured and guarded approval for warming up to the assembly election. “In fact, statements by these political leaders — from Omar Abdullah to Azad to Ravinder Raina indicate a pre-assembly election posturing. What amazes is that people in good numbers attend their rallies; again an indicator of the public mood for an election wherein they want their MLAs around for grievance redressal,” he added.