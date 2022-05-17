Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Torn pages of Gutka Sahib found in Patiala
chandigarh news

Torn pages of Gutka Sahib found in Patiala

Torn pages of Gutka Sahib were found under the culvert of a water canal near the gurdwara in Karhali village.
SSP Deepak Parek, who reached the spot, said the culprits won’t be spared. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 17, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Amid several unresolved cases, another “sacrilege” incident has been reported near Karhali Sahib in Patiala. Torn pages of Gutka Sahib were found under the culvert of a water canal near the gurdwara in Karhali village.

The SSP and officials from civil administration reached the spot and started probe. Later, the torn pages were handed over to gurdwara officials. Locals said it seems to be an attempt to create tension in the area. SSP Deepak Parek, who reached the spot, said the culprits won’t be spared.

