Torn pages of Gutka Sahib found in Patiala

Amid several unresolved cases, another “sacrilege” incident has been reported near Karhali Sahib in Patiala. Torn pages of Gutka Sahib were found under the culvert of a water canal near the gurdwara in Karhali village.

The SSP and officials from civil administration reached the spot and started probe. Later, the torn pages were handed over to gurdwara officials. Locals said it seems to be an attempt to create tension in the area. SSP Deepak Parek, who reached the spot, said the culprits won’t be spared.