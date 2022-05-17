Torn pages of Gutka Sahib found in Patiala
Amid several unresolved cases, another “sacrilege” incident has been reported near Karhali Sahib in Patiala. Torn pages of Gutka Sahib were found under the culvert of a water canal near the gurdwara in Karhali village.
The SSP and officials from civil administration reached the spot and started probe. Later, the torn pages were handed over to gurdwara officials. Locals said it seems to be an attempt to create tension in the area. SSP Deepak Parek, who reached the spot, said the culprits won’t be spared.
Punjab revenue officials threaten protest over ambiguity on NOC issuance
Six days after the naib tehsildar-cum-joint sub-registrar of Zirakpur was suspended and an inquiry started against two sub registrars of Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, Punjab revenue officers association came out against the state government and threatened protest, citing ambiguity in instructions on issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) for land registration. On May 10, Zirakpur naib tehsildar-cum-joint registrar Harminder Singh was suspended for executing illegal registries of unauthorised colonies.
Have stepped up measures for welfare of seniors: Chandigarh Police
Chairman of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) Hitesh Puri brought up the problem and said that many seniors are living alone and the beat staff must visit them regularly to inquire about their health and ask if they need anything. SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal added that crime is under control due to pro-active policing and meetings with resident and market welfare associations are being held regularly by senior police officers.
‘Hindu Rashtra’ oath row: Ambala residents carry out protest march against MLA Aseem Goel
Weeks after Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel took a controversial oath to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' along with several others, members of different communities on Monday carried out a protest march seeking action against the legislator. Protesters said such events disturbed the harmony and unity of all religions and criticised Goel for “acting as a leader of one community.”
PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled after centre in-charge accuses teachers of ‘facilitating cheating’ at govt school, Ayali Khurd
The Punjab School Education Board maths exam of 252 Class 10 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, has been cancelled after high drama was witnessed earlier in the day. The centre superintendent, Vinod Kumar, accused three teachers of helping the students cheat. PSEB has also issued show- cause notices to the Ludhiana DEO (secondary), centre controller, observer and the three teachers of the school who have been accused of disturbing examination proceedings.
Chandigarh MC directed to clarity on fitness criterion for fireman post
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on a plea demanding clarity on the physical fitness criterion for female candidates applying for the post of fireman. The plea was filed by Rekha Rani, whose case was pending for compassionate appointment in the MCC, after Rani's father, who worked as gardener, died in 2014. The HC has sought response from the civic body by May 25.
