Tough times in Kashmir as India-Pakistan tensions running high: Farooq

Expressing worry over heightened hostilities between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said Kashmir was passing through a “difficult time” as the two nations were “preparing for war”. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (PTI File)

Talking to reporters, Farooq said the world was making efforts to prevent escalation between the two nuclear armed nations.

A total of 26 people, 25 tourists and a local, were killed in the terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has since claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Kashmir is passing through a difficult time. Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow. Both countries are preparing for war. The rest of the world is making efforts to prevent it and find a way to capture those who committed this (Pahalgam attack) and take their handlers to task. Only God knows how much the world will be able to stop it,” he said.

India and Pakistan’s relations have been deteriorating since the attack, with both nations declaring a slew of punitive measures.

Pakistan has repeatedly asserted that India plans to attack them over Pahalgam attack even as ceasefire violations from the Pakistani side along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) have seen a sharp spike.

Farooq said Pakistan is a “failed state”. “Instead of improving their country, they have taken this route (of terrorism). The result will be dangerous if war starts, because both (nations) have atomic power,” he said.

On whether war was the last option, Farooq said, “I can’t say. This has to be decided by the leadership of the two countries.”

The NC president said the relations between India and Pakistan won’t improve unless there is a people’s government in the neighbouring country.

On Pakistani national being deported, Farooq said deportation of common people settled here for decades was against human values. “This issue rests with the Centre but as far as humanity is concerned, these actions are not good. This is against human values,” he said.

Farooq hailed the announcement of the caste census by the Centre.

On attacks on Kashmiris in different states of the country, the NC chief said the governments of J&K and other states were looking into it.