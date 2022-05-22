Tourism boom in J&K due to scorching heat, not any better situation here: Azad

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said the current tourism boom in Jammu and Kashmir is due to the rising temperature in the rest of the country and not because of any improved situation in the UT.

Azad made the assertion, reiterating his stand on the Delimitation Commission report, saying that “the tailor-made report is in contradiction with the ground realities”.

Azad, a J&K former chief minister, called for united efforts to finish militancy and also urged the government to accept the genuine demands of vulnerable sections of the society to ensure that they are not put in harm’s way.

“The government should not be happy over the increase in tourist arrivals (in Kashmir) and link it with the (improved) situation,” he said.

“I give full credit for the tourism boom to the almighty as the rising temperatures in Delhi and the rest of the country prompted people to look for cooler environs in Kashmir, Shimla and elsewhere,” Azad told reporters here. Azad reached Jammu on a two-day visit and presided over a function at the party headquarters to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. He is scheduled to return to Srinagar on Sunday.

J&K Cong to hold its own ‘chintan shivir’ on June 1

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president GA Mir on Saturday said a two-day meet will be held next month to discuss the strategy to strengthen the party in the UT.

“It is time to pay back to the party and strengthen it, which is the need of the nation. The party leaders should rise above their self-interest and work for strengthening the party as resolved in the Udaipur Chintan Shivar,” Mir said.