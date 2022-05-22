Tourism boom in J&K due to scorching heat, not any better situation here: Azad
Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said the current tourism boom in Jammu and Kashmir is due to the rising temperature in the rest of the country and not because of any improved situation in the UT.
Azad made the assertion, reiterating his stand on the Delimitation Commission report, saying that “the tailor-made report is in contradiction with the ground realities”.
Azad, a J&K former chief minister, called for united efforts to finish militancy and also urged the government to accept the genuine demands of vulnerable sections of the society to ensure that they are not put in harm’s way.
“The government should not be happy over the increase in tourist arrivals (in Kashmir) and link it with the (improved) situation,” he said.
“I give full credit for the tourism boom to the almighty as the rising temperatures in Delhi and the rest of the country prompted people to look for cooler environs in Kashmir, Shimla and elsewhere,” Azad told reporters here. Azad reached Jammu on a two-day visit and presided over a function at the party headquarters to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. He is scheduled to return to Srinagar on Sunday.
J&K Cong to hold its own ‘chintan shivir’ on June 1
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president GA Mir on Saturday said a two-day meet will be held next month to discuss the strategy to strengthen the party in the UT.
“It is time to pay back to the party and strengthen it, which is the need of the nation. The party leaders should rise above their self-interest and work for strengthening the party as resolved in the Udaipur Chintan Shivar,” Mir said.
-
Tangdhar infiltrator was carrying drugs: Army
The army on Saturday said that the infiltrator killed on the LoC in Tangdhar was carrying drugs and his accomplice managed to flee towards Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The army termed the incident a narco-smuggling bid that was foiled on Friday.
-
Seeking relocation, migrant Kashmiri Pandit staffers stage protest in Srinagar
Seeking relocation outside the Valley, people belonging to the migrant Kashmiri Pandit community staged protest in Srinagar on Saturday. Since the killing of a government employee, Rahul Bhat, inside the tehsil office in Budgam's Chadoora on May 12, migrant Pandit staffers have been agitating across Kashmir at their transit locations. The protesters, many among whom were women, said they didn't feel safe in Kashmir any more, especially after the killing of Bhat.
-
Slapping incident: Congress seeks action against HP deputy speaker
As the video clip of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's deputy speaker Hansraj slapping a student during his visit to a government school in Chamba has gone viral, the Congress has asked the government to initiate action against him. Congress spokesperson and former chairperson of state commission for child rights protection also flayed Hansraj. Hansraj had also defended his act, stating that such action is needed at times to teach students discipline.
-
Prolonged dry spell in HP: Rabi crop loss estimated at ₹207 crore
At the time when a prolonged dry spell coupled with soaring mercury across the country has triggered an unprecedented heatwave, the arid climatic conditions prevailing in Himachal Pradesh have caused extensive damage to the rabi crops. In March and April, the hill state recorded a rain deficit of over 90% and 89%, which is the highest in the last two decades. The wheat crop was the worst-hit with losses estimated at ₹121.31 crore.
-
Punjab speaker appoints heads of House committees
Chandigarh : Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has nominated chairmen of various House committees with second-time MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori to head the committee on privileges. According to a release issued by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has been nominated as the head of the public accounts committee whereas Budh Ram will lead the committee on public undertakings.
