Tourism picks up but paragliding activities yet to soar in Himachal

Despite mid-May to June being the peak tourism season in Himachal, and tourist footfall witnessing increase after a dip in May, the paragliding activities in the state still remain affected. Mid May to June is the time when the paragliding flights are at peak but this time there is a dip in number of flights being operated per day. (File)

The number of tourists visiting the state witnessed a steep decline last month due to the escalation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, thus also impacting the number of daily paragliding flights in Bir-Billing, the world’s second highest paragliding site. However, compared to May, the tourists number have seen slight increase in June.

According to the Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) officials, only around 300-400 flights are being conducted per day, which they say is lower than usual over 1,000 daily flights typically seen during this peak season.

BPA president Anurag Sharma said the slowdown had a significant financial impact on the paragliding industry. “The number of daily flights in Bir-Billing has dropped considerably. We estimate that business is down by almost 50% this year, even during what is supposed to be our peak season. Last month, the impact was even more severe. Those who have taken loans for buying gliders will find it difficult to manage repayments this year,” he said.

Usually the mid-May onwards and June is considered the peak tourism season in Himachal and paragliding pilots also expect more work. The paragliding activities remain suspended from mid-July for almost two months after the onset of monsoon in Himachal.

Raj Kumar Sippy, a senior paragliding pilot associated with BPA, said the number of flights has dropped significantly this year, despite it being the peak season. “Tourist footfall is quite low during the time that is usually considered our busiest season. We saw a slight increase over the weekend, but by Monday, the numbers were down again. I believe people are still hesitant to travel, and this is directly affecting our business,” he said.

“During this time of the year, I usually conduct around 70–80 flights per month, but in May this year, I managed only about 27 flights. The government also earns revenue from paragliding activities, so the drop affects them too. Other businesses tied to the industry—like taxi operators and hoteliers—are also feeling the impact. I think this year, the monsoon season, when paragliding is suspended, will be especially tough for all of us,” he added.

The picturesque location of Bir Billing, renowned for its excellent thermals and stunning views, attracts thousands of paragliding enthusiasts from across the world every year. The second paragliding world cup was held at Bir-Billing in November last year after the first world cup was held in 2015.