Tractor-scooter collision claims life of 44-year-old man in Chandigarh

A speeding tractor trolley collided with a Honda Activa scooter near Milk Colony, Dhanas, tragically claiming the life of 44-year-old Gurmeet Singh on Wednesday. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene and rushed the injured man to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, for treatment. (Getty image)

According to a witness statement provided by Devender Singh, a 25-year-old resident of Toga village, near St Stephen’s School, the incident occurred around 10.45 pm.

Devender, who works as a welder, was returning home from Dhanas on his motorcycle after completing his evening work. His uncle, Gurmeet, was riding the Activa scooter roughly 80 metres ahead of him. A tractor trolley, approaching at high speed, struck the Activa without sounding its horn. The force of the collision caused the scooter to overturn, leaving Gurmeet severely injured. Emergency services were immediately despatched to the scene and rushed the injured man to GMSH-16, for treatment.

Devender confirmed that the driver of the trolley identified himself as Mohammed Sareef, a resident of Bikaner district in Rajasthan. Sarangpur police have registered a case against Sareef under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the BNS for his alleged role in the fatal incident.