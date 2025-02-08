Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tractor-scooter collision claims life of 44-year-old man in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 08, 2025 09:48 AM IST

According to a witness statement provided by Devender Singh, a 25-year-old resident of Toga village, near St Stephen’s School, the incident occurred at approximately 10.45 pm in Chandigarh

A speeding tractor trolley collided with a Honda Activa scooter near Milk Colony, Dhanas, tragically claiming the life of 44-year-old Gurmeet Singh on Wednesday.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene and rushed the injured man to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, for treatment. (Getty image)
Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene and rushed the injured man to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, for treatment. (Getty image)

According to a witness statement provided by Devender Singh, a 25-year-old resident of Toga village, near St Stephen’s School, the incident occurred around 10.45 pm.

Devender, who works as a welder, was returning home from Dhanas on his motorcycle after completing his evening work. His uncle, Gurmeet, was riding the Activa scooter roughly 80 metres ahead of him. A tractor trolley, approaching at high speed, struck the Activa without sounding its horn. The force of the collision caused the scooter to overturn, leaving Gurmeet severely injured. Emergency services were immediately despatched to the scene and rushed the injured man to GMSH-16, for treatment.

Devender confirmed that the driver of the trolley identified himself as Mohammed Sareef, a resident of Bikaner district in Rajasthan. Sarangpur police have registered a case against Sareef under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the BNS for his alleged role in the fatal incident.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On