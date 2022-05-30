Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Traffic cop killed, 4 injured as car falls into river in J&K’s Poonch
chandigarh news

Traffic cop killed, 4 injured as car falls into river in J&K’s Poonch

Selection Grade Constable Mohammad Bashir and his relatives were en route to Mandi from Poonch, some 17km away, and the accident took place near Kalai, a police official said
Locals gather at the site where a car drowned in the river in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Updated on May 30, 2022 04:46 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Jammu

A traffic policeman was killed and four of his relatives were injured as their car skidded off the road and plunged into a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday, police said.

Selection Grade Constable Mohammad Bashir (47) and his relatives were en route to Mandi from Poonch, some 17km away, and the accident took place near Kalai, a police official said.

Bashir died on the spot while his son and three others escaped with minor injuries, he said.

The car was completely damaged in the accident, the official said, adding, police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP