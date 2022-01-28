Traffic partially restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic movement on 278km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored around 4.30pm on Thursday following a landslide at Panthial in Ramban district, said officials.

SSP (traffic, national highway) Shabir Malik said, “At 11am, a big slide blocked the highway at Panthial in Ramban. However, NHAI immediately pressed into service its men and machinery and by 4.30pm, we were able to partially restore the affected stretch.”

“For now, we are allowing one-way traffic, but we expect to restore the stretch in another two hours,” he added.

The SSP informed that around 400 light motor vehicles were left stranded following the landslide.

Chief secretary AK Mehta on Monday had reviewed the progress of works at the Panthial Tunnel and directed the NHAI to double its efforts to complete the pending works by April 15.

He said on completion, the tunnel will provide reliable connectivity bypassing the current landslide-prone stretch of NH-44. Mehta also stressed on wearing of body cameras by traffic police personnel.

Meanwhile, night temperatures dropped below zero at all the weather stations of Kashmir on Thursday after skies had cleared across the valley.

There were light showers at a few places, including Srinagar, Qazigund and Pahalgam, during the night.

The weatherman said that the lowest night temperature on Thursday in Kashmir was recorded at the resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir where the mercury dropped to -10.9°C.

In the ski resort of Gulmarg, the temperature dropped to -10°C.

The mercury settled at -1.3°C in Srinagar during the night while it was -0.2°C in south Kashmir’s Qazigund, the gateway into Kashmir from Jammu.

It was -4.3°C in Kokernag, -2.4°C in Konibal and -3.4°C in Kupwara.

The weather office has said that the weather will remain fair to partly cloudy throughout J&K till January 29 with moderate to dense fog in morning hours in plains of Jammu.

It said that there is no forecast of any major weather till ending January.

BRO restores Solang-Keylong stretch on Manali-Leh highway for four-wheel drive

The Border Roads Organisation restored the Solang-Keylong stretch through Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, on the National Highway 003 (Manali-Leh) for one-way traffic on Thursday for four-wheel drive.

This is for the information of general public that the NH-003 which was blocked due to heavy snowfall earlier this week has been restored for one-way traffic, Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police (SP) Manav Verma said.

However, the road conditions are still not suitable for vehicular movement and avalanche threats also loom large. So, only four-wheel-drive vehicles with chains are allowed to ply on the stretch, he added.

It is worth mentioning that more than 365 roads are still blocked for traffic across the state. Maximum 144 roads are closed in the Lahaul-Spiti district alone. Besides the Manali-Leh highway from Darcha to Sarchu, NH-505 is also closed for traffic from Gramphu to Losar. Highway 707 in the Sirmaur district is blocked due to landslides.

Eighty-five roads are closed in Shimla, 53 in Chamba and 26 in Kullu. Electricity is yet to be restored in several parts as 219 transformers needed repairs. As many as 104 transformers are hit in Shimla, 65 in Chamba and 29 in Sirmaur. A total of 176 water supply schemes have been affected — 61 in Shimla, 42 in Chamba and 31 in Lahaul-Spiit.

The higher and middle hills of the state continued to experience mild snow. Nichar got 7cm of snow, Kufri 3cm, Shimla 1.6cm and Kalpa 1cm.

Minimum temperatures dropped by 4-5 degrees in parts of the state and were 1-2 degrees Celsius below normal while day temperatures dropped by 4-5 degrees as well.

Keylong recorded the lowest minus 15.3 degrees C, Kalpa minus 7.7 degrees C, Kufri minus 3.6 degrees C, Manali minus 2.5 degrees C, Dalhousie minus 1 degree, Solan 0 degrees, and Shimla 0.3 degrees C.

Naina Devi in Bilaspur was wettest recording 22mm rainfall, Sarkaghat 9mm, Pachhad 8mm, Bangana Jubbar Hatti 7mm and Gohar 6mm.

The MeT department has forecast dry weather till January 31.