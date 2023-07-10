3 dead as rain fury continues

Three persons, including a seven-year-old boy and five-year-old girl, were killed after debris from a landslide fell on their house, in Pinjore on Monday. HT Image

The deceased were identified as Akash, 19, Kartik, 7, and Priyanka, 5, who stayed on Shiv Lotia temple road.

Akash, along with his seven-year-old nephew and five-year-old niece, was having food when malba from a hill fell on their house, causing it to crumble. By the time rescue teams pulled the trio out, they had succumbed to their injuries under the debris.

In a separate incident, police were able to rescue a family of six who had got stuck in a rain-fed drain in Retodh village in Barwala. They family was later taken to primary health centre for medical examination.

