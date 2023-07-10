Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 dead as rain fury continues

3 dead as rain fury continues

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 10, 2023 08:49 PM IST

Three people, including two children, were killed when debris from a landslide fell on their house in Pinjore. A separate incident saw a family of six rescued from a rain-fed drain in Barwala.

Three persons, including a seven-year-old boy and five-year-old girl, were killed after debris from a landslide fell on their house, in Pinjore on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

The deceased were identified as Akash, 19, Kartik, 7, and Priyanka, 5, who stayed on Shiv Lotia temple road.

Akash, along with his seven-year-old nephew and five-year-old niece, was having food when malba from a hill fell on their house, causing it to crumble. By the time rescue teams pulled the trio out, they had succumbed to their injuries under the debris.

In a separate incident, police were able to rescue a family of six who had got stuck in a rain-fed drain in Retodh village in Barwala. They family was later taken to primary health centre for medical examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out