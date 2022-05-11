Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Train mows down health inspector's wife in Ambala
chandigarh news

Train mows down health inspector’s wife in Ambala

The woman left home around 9 am on Tuesday and was hit by a train on the nearby Ambala-Amritsar section an hour later, police said
The Government Railway Police in Ambala informed the woman’s family with the help of a phone number found in her wallet. (HT File Photo/for representation only)
Updated on May 11, 2022 02:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The wife of a health inspector posted at the civil surgeon’s office was run over by a train near Jandli Fatak area of Ambala City on Tuesday.

The deceased, Nirmal Kaur, who was in her 50s, lived with her husband, Malkit Singh, in Preet Colony.

She left home around 9 am and was hit by a train on the nearby Ambala-Amritsar section an hour later, police said.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Raj Singh of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said they informed the woman’s family with the help of a phone number found in her wallet. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

The deceased’s husband, an ex-serviceman, said his wife had not been keeping well lately and was stressed due to it.

