Train mows down health inspector’s wife in Ambala

The wife of a health inspector posted at the civil surgeon’s office was run over by a train near Jandli Fatak area of Ambala City on Tuesday.

The deceased, Nirmal Kaur, who was in her 50s, lived with her husband, Malkit Singh, in Preet Colony.

She left home around 9 am and was hit by a train on the nearby Ambala-Amritsar section an hour later, police said.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Raj Singh of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said they informed the woman’s family with the help of a phone number found in her wallet. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

The deceased’s husband, an ex-serviceman, said his wife had not been keeping well lately and was stressed due to it.