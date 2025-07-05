Transform cities through technology, ‘waste to wealth’ approach: Dattatraya

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Friday said chairpersons and representatives of urban local bodies (ULBs) across the country should adopt a “waste to wealth” approach by leveraging advanced technologies in waste management. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Friday said chairpersons and representatives of urban local bodies (ULBs) across the country should adopt a “waste to wealth” approach by leveraging advanced technologies in waste management. (HT File)

Dattatraya was addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day national conference of Urban Local Bodies of states and union territories in Manesar in Gurugram district.

The governor said such initiatives would not only provide a fresh impetus to the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ but also significantly enhance the economic resources of the urban local bodies.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had also addressed the gathering at the event on Thursday.

The Haryana governor congratulated Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan and his team for “successfully” organising the first-ever national conference for chairpersons of ULBs.

He said it is a matter of pride that representatives from across the country not only participated in in-depth deliberations but also shared best practices related to urban development.

The governor said the conference featured meaningful and constructive discussions on several key issues concerning urban governance, which will serve as a valuable guide for future policy-making.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan across the country, which has instilled a sense of awareness and positive thinking about cleanliness among citizens.

He urged all representatives to actively involve the community in this campaign through widespread public awareness efforts, so that cities can become cleaner and more beautiful.

“The greater the public participation in this mission, the more beautiful and healthier our cities will become,” he said.

An official statement said additionally, the governor highlighted the need for the rapid digitalisation of ULBs to improve efficiency and transparency.

Dattatraya said the government is committed to providing ample employment opportunities for the youth.

In this context, he encouraged the ULBs to prioritise skill development initiatives in their respective areas to further enhance job prospects for youth.

He also stressed the importance of learning from cities that have emerged as role models in various sectors, encouraging others to adopt their best practices and strive to become leaders in their own domains.

Addressing the gathering, Madhya Pradesh urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya emphasised the critical importance of public participation in ULBs, stating that it must be transformed into a mass movement.

In his address, Vijayvargiya shared his journey, saying he began his public service as a councillor, later became a mayor and eventually served in both the Vidhan Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Drawing from his experience, he said that ULBs are the most direct link between governance and the public. While the work at this level is highly challenging, he said, it is also deeply fulfilling.

Speaking to public representatives from across the country, he recalled a time when the Indore Municipal Corporation faced a severe shortage of funds.

Vijayvargiya highlighted that under the leadership of PM Modi, there has been an unprecedented increase in the budget for ULBs since 2014, resulting in significant progress in the field of urban development.

Addressing the gathering, Haryana Assembly Speaker Kalyan said the successful organising of the national conference was made possible through the visionary initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker Birla.

He said Birla firmly believes that just like the Parliament and state legislative assemblies, local institutions at the grassroots level must also function effectively. This conference was organised with that very vision in mind, Kalyan said.