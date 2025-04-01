Transport authority to tighten noose on traffic violators in Ludhiana

Around 5,400 pending challans, including 400 e-challans, in Ludhiana are at risk of being blacklisted as vehicle owners fail to clear their dues within the stipulated 90-day period. The growing backlog of unpaid challans has prompted authorities to enforce stricter compliance with traffic regulations, officials familiar with the matter said. If the owner does not clear the dues within the stipulated 90-day period, the vehicle is marked as blacklisted. (HT Photo)

Notably, the state transport commissioner has issued a directive on March 21 stating that if vehicle owners do not settle their fines within the deadline, their vehicles will be blacklisted in the system, leading to severe consequences, including restrictions on sale, registration renewal, and insurance claims, officials said.

According to RTO officials, once a vehicle is blacklisted, it faces multiple legal and administrative restrictions. This includes a complete halt to the vehicle’s ability to undergo essential processes such as selling, renewing its registration, and insurance claims.

The procedure begins when the unpaid challans are recorded and flagged in the system. If the owner does not clear the dues within the stipulated 90-day period, the vehicle is marked as blacklisted, and the owner will be unable to carry out any official transactions related to the vehicle until the dues are cleared, they added.

In addition to this, officials noted that the consequences of having a vehicle blacklisted are extensive and disruptive for the owner where, a blacklisted vehicle cannot be sold or transferred to a new owner as the registration certificate (RC) transfer process is blocked. This restriction extends to vehicle insurance, which will not be renewed, preventing owners from claiming insurance benefits in the event of an accident or damage.

Additionally, the re-registration of the vehicle becomes impossible, effectively grounding the vehicle until it is removed from the blacklist. For commercial vehicles, not being able to renew fitness certificates or permits means the vehicle becomes ineligible to operate legally on the roads.

In some instances, owners could face fines or even legal action if the blacklist status is not resolved. Moreover, if the vehicle is found on the road after being blacklisted, it could be seized by the authorities, and enforcement measures such as e-challans may be imposed.

RTO officials further pointed that to remove the vehicles from the blacklist, the owner must first settle all pending challans or dues. Once the fines are cleared, the vehicle’s status will be updated in the system, and the owner can proceed with the necessary legal processes.

Confirming the development, RTO Kuldeep Bawa stated, “These actions are part of our routine enforcement process, and we will strictly adhere to the prescribed rules while implementing them.”