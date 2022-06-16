Travel agent wanted for fraud lands in Patiala police net

A travel agent, who is believed to have duped at least 1,000 persons on the pretext of sending them abroad, landed in the police net in Urban Estate area of Patiala.

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, the owner of Udaan Immigration. Most of his victims were students aspiring to study in foreign countries. Police said he had a team of eight people assisting him in the fraud.

Urban Estate station house officer, GS Sikand said the accused had opened his offices in different parts of Punjab and Haryana. “Wherever he set up his office, he used take lakhs of rupees and documents from the foreign aspirants. After taking the money, he used to shut his office and flee with the staff to a new district in search of new victims.”

The SHO said that besides Udaan, police have found another immigration company, Coast Line and Next Immigration, registered under his name. As many as 200 complaints have been received against him from various parts of Punjab and Haryana.

He was presented in the court and sent to four-day remand.

Last week, some of the victims had held a protest seeking his arrest and recovery of their original documents.