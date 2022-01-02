Trial run carried out: Pakhowal Road RUB likely to open within the month

A trial run for one of the railway under bridges, which will link the Pakhowal road canal bridge with Sarabha Nagar, was carried out on Saturday.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who was present for the trial run, termed it as a “New Year’s gift” for the residents. Since the railway under bridge is still under construction, the minister said it will be opened to the public in around 20 days.

While opening the RUB will certainly help tackle traffic snarls and decongest roads, an MC official, requesting anonymity, said it may take over a month more to complete the project as bitumen roads have to be constructed and few civil works are also pending.

Light traffic, including cars and two wheelers, were allowed to move on the RUB for a few hours on Saturday. Mayor Balkar Sandhu, municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra were also present during the trial run.

The entry from Pakhowal road canal bridge towards Sarabha Nagar has been blocked due to ongoing construction work on the Pakhowal road ROB/RUB project and the residents have to take a detour through Model Town Extension and Malhar Road to enter Sarabha Nagar and vice-versa.

Missed deadlines

The Pakhowal road project has missed multiple deadlines and the civic body has been facing flak over the same. The project hold importance for Ashu with the assembly elections round the corner. Three bridges, including two under bridges and an over bridge, will be constructed on the Pakhowal Road Railway Crossing. The entire project will be completes within three to four months.

Initiated, in December 2020 under the Smart City Mission, the authorities had set August 31 as the deadline for the ₹120 crore project, but the deadline was eventually extended to December 31, and then to March 2022. Due to closure of the stretch from Pakhowal Road Canal Bridge to Hero Bakery Chowk, shopkeepers have been ruing low footfall, due to which several of them have relocated.