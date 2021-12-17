Tribunal awards 12.8 lakh to 2020 road accident victim’s family

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal on Thursday awarded a compensation of ₹12.88 lakhs to the family of Ujjagar Singh, a retired inspection officer at the Director General Health Services, Haryana, who had died in a road accident in 2020.

Bhago Devi, the deceased’s 57-year-old widow who resides in Bunga village with her two sons, had moved the Tribunal against Rajnish Kumar, a Sector 26-resident who was allegedly driving the car that caused the accident, and the Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Haryana, the owner of the vehicle in question.

According to the petition, Singh’s motorcycle was hit by a speeding Swift Dzire, allegedly being driven by Kumar, at Bandar Ghati, near the Morni intersection on July 3, 2020.

Singh was taken to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Kumar, however, refuted the charge, saying that the accident outlined in the petition never happened.

The second responded, the vehicle’s owner, meanwhile, requested for proof of the averments made in the petition in his reply. Both respondents further requested for a dismissal of the claim petition

However, after going through the arguments, Vani Gopal Sharma-led tribunal awarded ₹12.88 lakhs compensation to the family, with an interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till its realisation.

The tribunal declared all respondents as jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation, with the exception of the car’s insurer, which was indemnified.

The car’s insurer, the United India Insurance Company Limited, had earlier stated in their reply that the driver of the vehicle did not possess a valid driving licence, while the owner had no registration certificate, route permit and fitness certificate, both of which amounted to violation of their policy’s terms and conditions.