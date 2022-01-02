Tricity buzz: New Year bash invite from Chandigarh Traffic Police

Chandigarh’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP), traffic administration, Palak Goel took to Twitter to share an invite for a special New Year’s Eve party. Those invited included rash and drunk drivers. The venue, “your nearest police station”, was to feature a special performance by ‘DJ Lockup’. The tongue-in-cheek invite was shared widely across WhatsApp groups and liked by many for the sense of humour. Wonder how many actually made it to the party.

Aaptimism: Victory march in UT with eye on Punjab

The “victory procession” of the Aam Aadmi Party, led by its national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in Chandigarh on December 30 after the AAP won 14 of the 35 municipal corporation seats had a message for the Punjab electorate as well. With Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann by his side, Kejriwal expressed the hope to be back in Chandigarh to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Punjab government with his party at the helm. Some in the crowd were carrying posters of AAP candidates in Punjab; the biggest being a life-size poster of Kulwant Singh, the former mayor and now the Mohali AAP candidate.

Mind your spellings, it’s ‘o’ not ‘a’ in Mohindra

The Mohali District Public Relations Office (DPRO) was left red-faced the other day when it issued a press release wrongly spelling the name of Punjab cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra. The Punjab local bodies minister was in town recently to inaugurate a slew of development projects. The press note issued by the DPRO office spelled his surname with an “a”, while the minister spells his name with an “o” – Brahm Mohindra. All that was required was a little attention to detail, especially when it comes to the names of ministers.

Covid vaccine drive gets booster shot in Panchkula

People ignore appeals and comply only when strict instructions are passed. The vaccination drive in Panchkula got a boost after the recent Haryana government order that only those who had taken both vaccine doses would be allowed at public places from the New Year. Earlier, convincing people to get vaccinated was a task in itself and some would even misbehave with health workers, who were already stretched. With Covid-19 cases on the rise again along with the government order, those who shunned the vaccine are now coming forward, seeking favours to get vaccinated at the earliest. Well, the administration should not have delayed passing such orders.

Vaccine lucky draw winners fail to show up for prizes

The UT health department had on December 9 conducted a lucky draw for people who got vaccinated in Chandigarh between November 18 and 30. A total of 200 winners were selected through a computerised draw at the UT Secretariat, and the winners were supposed to get gift hampers of ₹2,000 each, a cash award of ₹1,000 each, and food and beverages coupons of ₹1,000 each. Even though the health department extended the deadline for collecting the awards from December 22 to December 26, around 40% of the winners didn’t show up. “The winners were contacted several times but they didn’t visit the Chandigarh Housing Board’s office to collect their prizes. The validity of food and beverages coupons has expired but those who won cash prizes and gift hampers can still collect their wins. The lucky draw was aimed at increasing vaccination in the UT in view of the rising number of cases,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said.

New Year, new interface: PU upgrades its website

Days after releasing its calendar for 2022, the Panjab University website got a brand new look on the first day of the New Year. The new interface gives quick facts about the university. A picture of Jawaharlal Nehru’s visit has been prominently displayed. Nehru had visited the campus to inaugurate the AC Joshi Library. There is also a section of news that is updated regularly.

Inputs by Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Rajanbir Singh, Mandeep Narula and Dar Ovais