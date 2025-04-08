Trio robs Dera Bassi trader at knifepoint

Three masked men robbed a local trader of ₹5,000 in cash and a gold ring at knifepoint near Bakarpur village on Sunday afternoon. The victim said they directed him to hand over his gold ring, else they will severe his finger. Afraid of harm, he removed the ring and handed it over to the robbers. (Shutterstock)

The robbers also fled with the victim’s Honda Activa scooter key.

The victim, identified as Rakesh Dhiman, a resident of SBP Society in Dera Bassi and owner of a hardware shop near the grain market, was driving towards Bakarpur around 3.30 pm, when the robbers targeted him.

According to his statement, the three accused, with covered faces and armed with weapons like knives and axes, intercepted him near a causeway.

The victim said they directed him to hand over his gold ring, else they will severe his finger. Afraid of harm, he removed the ring and handed it over to the robbers.

Before fleeing, they also snatched the key from his scooter, leaving him stranded. Dhiman managed to walk back to Dera Bassi and shared details of the incident with the local police.

Dera Bassi station house officer Mandeep Singh said a formal complaint had not yet been received, but the matter was under preliminary investigation.