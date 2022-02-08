Trolley overturns in Hisar, 2 MGNREGA workers killed

Two workers employed under The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) were killed and six others were injured when a tractor’s trolley, which was loaded with bricks, fell on them near Sultanpur village in Hisar, police said.The workers were strengthening the banks of the road. A group of them were sitting on the roadside for lunch around noon when the tractor lost control, while allowing another vehicle to pass. The trolley overturned and the workers were buried under it. A spokesperson said the driver has been booked under Sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving, and causing death due to negligence. HTC

26-year-old engineer found dead in field: Police

Rewari A 26-year-old engineer working for a private firm was found dead in an empty field near a Haryana minister’s house here at Bawal in Rewari district on Monday, police said. Police said the engineer, identified as Tribhuvan Singh, a resident of Fatehpur in UP, had injury marks on his face and body and it appeared to be a case of murder. An FIR has been registered at the Bawal police station after the discovery of the body, police station’s SHO Bijendra Singh said. Singh was working as an assistant engineer in a private company at Bawal in Rewari district, he said. “The body has been sent for post mortem and the family of the deceased has been informed. Further probe is on,” said inspector Singh. PTI

4 held with 410g heroin in Fatehabad

Chandigarh The Haryana Police seized 410-gram heroin from a car and arrested four persons, including a woman, in Fatehabad district on Monday. They also found ₹1 lakh cash from the arrested accused – Kuldeep Singh, Rajo Bai, Rajdeep Singh and Rinku Ram. A police spokesperson said the accused had brought the contraband from Delhi to supply it in the area. HTC

10 held in Sirsa for gambling

Chandigarh Ten people were booked under the Gambling Act in Sirsa district on Monday, and ₹3 lakh was recovered from them. Following a tip-off, the police carried out a raid and the accused, seven of whom are residents of Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar districts of Haryana, while three hail from Rajasthan and Punjab. A few days ago, the cops had arrested 14 people under the Gambling Act, and had recovered ₹4.82 lakh from them.

INSO students gherao MDU V-C

Rohtak Students associated with the Jannayak Janata Party’s (JJP’s) student wing INSO gheraoed Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh’s office seeking fulfilment of their demands. INSO’s Rohtak president Pradeep Sharma said they demanded that the winter examinations be held in both online and offline modes, and that students should have the choice to attempt five of nine questions. They also demanded opening of canteens on campus, reducing the fee and allowing vehicles’ entry in hostels. MDU registrar Gulshan Taneja assured the protesters that the authorities will mull over their demands.