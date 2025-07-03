Truck crushes 22-year-old biker to death in Mohali’s Lalru

A rashly driven truck left a 22-year-old motorcyclist dead on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Jharmal river in Lalru on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Sahil, a native of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, who was residing with his aunt in Hardev Nagar, Lalru. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Sahil, a native of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, who was residing with his aunt in Hardev Nagar, Lalru. He worked at a private company in Mohali, said police.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tarsem Singh, who is investigating the case, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm when Sahil was returning home from work.

As he neared the Jharmal river stretch, a large truck approached from behind and sideswiped his motorcycle. The impact caused the two-wheeler to fall on one side of the road, while Sahil was tossed onto the highway. Before he could react, the rear tyre of the truck ran over his head.

“The collision was so severe that his helmet was completely shattered, killing him on the spot,” said ASI Singh.

Based on the statement of the victim’s cousin Akhilesh Chaudhary, police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident. A search is underway to trace the vehicle and the accused.

The body was sent for post-mortem at the Dera Bassi civil hospital, after which it was handed over to the family.