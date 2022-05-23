Truck driver beaten to death; three youths booked for murder
A truck driver was allegedly beaten to death by three youths on Sunday after his vehicle grazed their car in Faridkot city.
Police have booked three persons, identified as Babalpreet Singh, Gora Singh and Babbu Singh, for murder.
SHO Sandeep Singh said that the investigation has found that the victim, Inder Harpal Singh of Patiala, was beaten to death by the accused after a small accident at 9:30 pm on Sunday when he was on his way to Faridkot city from Sangrur to deliver packages.
Stop befooling farmers on moong procurement: SAD to CM Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to befool the farmers with announcements that their moong crop would be procured when the Centre has only agreed to buy 4,585 tonnes of the pulse, amounting to only 10-15% of the anticipated production. In a statement here, SAD kisan wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said Punjab was set to produce 4.75 lakh tonnes of moong.
Ferozepur division manager inspects Ludhiana railway station
Ferozepur Division manager Seema Sharma on Sunday conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station. She also met a few railway union leaders and held a meeting with senior officials of the Ludhiana station. Senior divisional mechanical engineer and commercial manager Sudeep Singh also checked the operations at the station. Though senior officials termed it as a surprise visit, the Ludhiana railway staff, including the station director, were already aware of the checking.
Hold DSR paddy sowing for few days: PAU to farmers
Punjab Agricultural University experts have advised farmers, who are preparing to sow paddy using the DSR method, to put the sowing process on hold for few days to avoid crop damage due to the inclement weather predicted across the state during the period. The PAU issued the advisory following a warning from the meteorological department that strong winds followed by rain were expected across Punjab on May 23 and 24.
SGPC finally initiates process to renovate Tarn Taran’s historic deori
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has finally initiated the process to renovate a razed portion of the historic deori at gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, three years after it was partially demolished by hundreds of men permitted by the apex gurdwara body that led to outrage among devotees who prevented further damage to the structure.
Ludhiana: Gang of snatchers busted with arrest of 4 men
The Division Number 3 police have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Shubham and Mohit of New Subash Nagar; Amandeep Singh of Guru Nanak Estate on Tibba Road and Gagandeep Singh of Harikrishan Vihar Colony, Rahon Road. Station house office of Division Number 3 police station, Sub-inspector Jasbir Kaur, said that the accused mainly used to target pedestrians at night and snatched their belongings.
