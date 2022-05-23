Truck driver beaten to death; three youths booked for murder

A truck driver was allegedly beaten to death by three youths on Sunday after his vehicle grazed their car in Faridkot city.

Police have booked three persons, identified as Babalpreet Singh, Gora Singh and Babbu Singh, for murder.

SHO Sandeep Singh said that the investigation has found that the victim, Inder Harpal Singh of Patiala, was beaten to death by the accused after a small accident at 9:30 pm on Sunday when he was on his way to Faridkot city from Sangrur to deliver packages.