Truck driver booked in Sidhwan Canal road hit-and-run case

The police on Tuesday registered a case against Manoj Kumar, the truck driver involved in an accident on the Sidhwan Canal road that led to the death of a Tarn Taran resident.

Detailing the incident, Gurvinder Singh, the deceased Gurpinder Singh’s brother, said the speeding truck hit their Bolero pick-up vehicle near the Tibba bridge on the night of December 26.

Singh, his brother and four others -- Dalbir Singh, Gurveer Singh, Veerpal Singh, Harinder Pal Singh -- were returning home from Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara.

According to the available information, Gurpinder Singh died on the spot, while the others sustained serious injuries. They are being treated at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H).

Sabar Khan, the case’s investigating officer, said the driver is a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. A manhunt for his arrest is underway.