Truck unions to be revived if voted to power: Sukhbir

AMRITSAR/Gurdaspur: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that truck unions will revived and transporters’ welfare board will be constituted with a corpus of ₹25 crore if the SAD-BSP combine comes to power in Punjab.

He said if voted to power, the SAD-BSP government will announce a liberal policy to replace auto-rickshaws with e-rickshaws.

Addressing a press conference along with SAD transport wing president Paramjit Singh in Amritsar, Sukhbir said the welfare board will include the representatives of auto-rickshaws, tempo travellers, four-wheelers, bus and truck unions.

He accused the Congress government of having “struck” at the very livelihood of small truckers by abolishing truck unions.We will revive truck unions to ensure that small truckers get their due. We will also ensure there is no outside interference, including political, in the truck unions, by laying down guidelines that only a member of the union can become its president.”

Simultaneously, coordination committees would be established with members from truck unions, trade representatives as well as the government to ensure the interests of truckers as well as the industry are safeguarded, he said, adding that the transporters welfare board would ensure extension of monetary help to members in case of emergency such as the Covid pandemic.

Among other measures aimed at ensuring the welfare of truckers, Sukhbir said local truck union would get precedence in the tendering process. “We will also end harassment being done to truckers by issuing annual stickers, which will ensure that no truck is stopped on the road for checking of papers, he said.

He also promised a onetime settlement scheme to help truckers settle their tax arrears. He said portable weighing scales would be introduced to check the menace of overloading on highways.

Probe Tript Bajwa’s ‘links’ with SFJ: Sukhbir

Talking to newsmen in Gurdaspur after addressing a rally in favour of Qadian constituency party candidate Guriqbal Singh Mahal, the SAD chief demanded probe into alleged links between Congress minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), saying the minister was related to the Pannu family, which headed the SFJ.

Sukhbir said it was strange that even after the arrest of Jaswinder Singh Multani, a member of the SFJ, in Germany in connection with the Ludhiana bomb blast case, the Congress government had not started any internal probe of SFJ links with senior Congress leaders, including Tript Bajwa.