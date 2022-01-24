Tryst with unwanted visitor who’s overstayed welcome

My husband and I stepped into the New Year with a bang, and alas a sneeze.

After all, we are only human and so for how long could we protect ourselves from a particularly unrelenting, obdurate and seemingly immortal visitor, who doesn’t belong to any sex, has no visible form, is weightless, odourless and colourless and doesn’t respect the word, no!

It put its foot in our door, squeezed past barricades of double masks and sanitisers and in a vulnerable moment, taking advantage of the tiniest slip and momentary falling of guard, planted itself firmly in our household. An invisible but lethal presence that slyly floated from room to room, nostril to throat and then akin to a parasite, sat pretty and multiplied spitefully.

Initially, I took the insidious entry and subsequent attack on the chin! Two years of playing hide and seek and it had eventually succeeded in seeking us out. In spite of all our evasive tactics and deployments, it had managed to cast us in its deadly embrace. It was unthinkable. I rued and blamed myself for the oversight or casual attitude that may have led to us getting infected.

Soon hysteria and panic loomed easily within view. Worst case scenarios played out in my head as I searched for the Paracetamols, oximeters and nasal steamers. I was constantly noting down oxygen saturation levels and temperatures, throwing out old thermometers and buying new ones, marching up and down the rooms when I realised that my anxiety and fretting was having a ripple effect on the rest of the family. Taking in deep breaths, I resolved to calm down, and tried to remember and repeat the mantra of acceptance and faith, the key and solution to any unavoidable situation in life.

But as Day 5 approached and still we were in the throes of cough and fever, frustration and resentment reared its head and I recalled the stoic words attributed to American philosopher and author, Benjamin Franklin who famously said, “Fish and visitors stink in three days”, a truism that undisputedly applied to our unwanted lodger who had clearly overstayed his welcome. My patience and goodwill were by now being stretched and tested to its limits.

Of course, with medication and time, we managed to exorcise ourselves of the undesirable and unsolicited pestilence but realised that it has left behind a small cache of its belongings as a memento. A lingering backache, fatigue, some weakness and bouts of depression, too. I am left wondering what it will take to pack it up and send back to the owner!

Rumour has it that the much-maligned intruder and rogue will only be beaten once it has paid us all a little visit. So, buckle up, the trip may be a little choppy but it will be short, I hope and pray.

The writer is a Jalandhar-based freelance contributor