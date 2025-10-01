Twin blasts: ‘Radicalised’ Bathinda youth sent to judicial custody

Arrested for assembling explosives at this house, a 19-year-old “radicalised” student was sent to the Bathinda Central Jail by a local court on Tuesday. Gurpreet Singh was presented before the court a day earlier on Monday and sent to 14-day judicial custody. (Getty Images)

Two high-intensity explosions had taken place at Jeeda village, leaving the accused, Gurpreet Singh, reportedly influenced by the Islamic fanatics, and his father, Jagtar Singh, injured.

Following recovery of material evidence from the house and disclosure of the accused, police had said Gurpreet was planning a fidayeen attack at an unspecified target. A multi-pocket vest was also recovered from the spot, and Gurpreet’s mobile phone had clues that hinted that he was planning a suicide bomb attack.

Gurpreet was subsequently booked under the Explosive Substances Act, and Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to combustible matter) and 326 (f) (causing damage to property by explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the last hearing on September 25, judicial magistrate Rasveen Kaur had extended Gurpreet’s police remand for five days till September 30. Gurpreet was presented before the court a day earlier on Monday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Investigators said as the process to hand over Gurpreet’s custody to the jail authorities was delayed on Monday evening, the accused was shifted to the jail on Tuesday morning.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal declined to comment on whether Gurpreet made any statement in the court about the suspicion that he was intending to target a defence establishment. However, she confirmed that no other person had been named as co-accused in the case.