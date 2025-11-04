Twin bypolls: J&K Board of School Education revises Class 10 datesheet

More than 90, 000 students appeared in Class 10 exam of J&K state board of school education on Monday even as the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has notified revised date-sheet for Class 10th Annual/ Regular, 2025 (Oct-Nov session) for the remaining subjects. Students appear in the Class 10 board examination at an examination center, in Srinagar, on Monday. (PTI)

The official spokesman said that the revision of date-sheet got necessitated due to assembly by- polls in Budgam and Nagrota. The elections are scheduled to be held on November 11.

As per the revised date-sheet, the vocational subjects have now been scheduled on November 6, followed by Science on November 13.

The examination for Urdu/ Hindi subjects has been scheduled on November 17 while Computer Science will now be held on November 19.

The English exam has been re-scheduled on November 20 and home science on November 23. The examination will conclude on November 27 on which the on which painting/art and drawing exams are scheduled. In between, subjects with very small number of candidates like music on has been scheduled for November 25 and additional/ optional subjects, including Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Bhoti/ Punjabi/ Arabic/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Persian/ Sanskrit, will be held on November 24 while exam of social science will be conducted on November 26.

The J&K BOSE has urged students to prepare for the examination as per the revised date-sheet.

The BOSE has exhorted chief education officers, Heads of Institutions and invigilation staff, to strictly adhere to revised date- sheet and ensure that candidates are informed about the new dates by all means of communication.