Twin bypolls: J&K Board of School Education revises Class 10 datesheet

More than 90, 000 students appeared in Class 10 exam of J&K state board of school education on Monday even as the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has notified revised date-sheet for Class 10th Annual/ Regular, 2025 (Oct-Nov session) for the remaining subjects.
The official spokesman said that the revision of date-sheet got necessitated due to assembly by- polls in Budgam and Nagrota. The elections are scheduled to be held on November 11.
As per the revised date-sheet, the vocational subjects have now been scheduled on November 6, followed by Science on November 13.
The examination for Urdu/ Hindi subjects has been scheduled on November 17 while Computer Science will now be held on November 19.
The English exam has been re-scheduled on November 20 and home science on November 23. The examination will conclude on November 27 on which the on which painting/art and drawing exams are scheduled. In between, subjects with very small number of candidates like music on has been scheduled for November 25 and additional/ optional subjects, including Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Bhoti/ Punjabi/ Arabic/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Persian/ Sanskrit, will be held on November 24 while exam of social science will be conducted on November 26.
The J&K BOSE has urged students to prepare for the examination as per the revised date-sheet.
The BOSE has exhorted chief education officers, Heads of Institutions and invigilation staff, to strictly adhere to revised date- sheet and ensure that candidates are informed about the new dates by all means of communication.