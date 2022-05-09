Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two arrested for assaulting off-duty soldier in J&K’s Poonch
chandigarh news

Two arrested for assaulting off-duty soldier in J&K’s Poonch

Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking an army personnel who was on leave at his home in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir
Special teams were constituted and both the main accused were arrested on Sunday, the official said, adding the weapon of offence and vehicle used by them during the assault have been seized (Representative Image/HT File)
Special teams were constituted and both the main accused were arrested on Sunday, the official said, adding the weapon of offence and vehicle used by them during the assault have been seized (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on May 09, 2022 02:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Jammu

Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking an army personnel who was on leave at his home in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The prime accused, Gangandeep Singh of Darrah village of Poonch and Simranjeet Singh of Pind-Chatha in Jammu, were arrested during investigation of the assault case, a police official said.

He said the soldier was attacked by some unknown persons with sharp edged weapons at his home in Poonch town on May 4, causing serious injuries to him.

A case under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act was registered at police station Poonch and investigation started to bring the culprits to book, the official said. Special teams were constituted and both the main accused were arrested on Sunday, the official said, adding the weapon of offence and vehicle used by them during the assault have been seized

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson was visiting a female patient at the Panchkula civil hospital and was in an inebriated state and holding a liquor bottle and a packet of gutka, said the nurse. (HT Photo)

    Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson booked for abusing, misbehaving with nurse

    Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson has been booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. The officer was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time, the nurse said. She further alleged that Kalson also tried to attack her when she was trying to pacify him. The accused also allegedly threatened the nurse of sexual assault in the presence of policemen.

  • The drive had got off to a slow start, with UT missing its target of covering its entire eligible population in 15-18 age group with the first dose by January 25. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh achieves 100% first-dose vaccination target for 15-18 group

    The UT health department on Sunday achieved the target of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible children in the 15-18 age group. As per the target set by the central government, there are 72,000 eligible children in Chandigarh in this age group. Since January 3, around 72,010 children have been vaccinated with first dose while 43,531 (60%) have been fully vaccinated.

  • No Covid patient was admitted at any of the private hospitals in Chandigarh as of now. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh | Amid rising Covid infections, low hospitalisation figures come as relief

    Though Covid-19 cases have shown a slight spike in the tricity and adjoining areas in Punjab and Haryana, virus-related hospitalisations continue to remain low. As on Sunday, there were two Covid patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, two at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and one at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. No Covid patient was admitted at any of the private hospitals in Chandigarh.

  • Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh slammed the central government over the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. (HT Photo)

    Under BJP regime, LPG cylinders are beyond reach of common man: Pratibha Singh

    Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh slammed the central government over the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders on Sunday. She also hit out at the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government over the police constable recruitment paper leak saying the unemployed youth of the state had been defrauded. “The Congress will fight against this injustice by taking to the streets,” she said.

  • Mohali revenue officers will go on three-day strike starting May 9 in show of solidarity for arrested patwari Didar Singh. (HT File)

    Mohali revenue officers to commence three-day strike on May 9 in show of solidarity for arrested patwari

    Following a call by the Punjab's Revenue Officers Association, district revenue officers will commence a three-day strike on Monday in a show of solidarity with patwari Didar Singh of Malerkotla, who was arrested by the vigilance bureau on graft charges on April 26. The body also criticised the vigilance bureau for allegedly portraying ancestral property of the concerned Patwari as self-purchased. Patwari and kanungos have been on strike since May 4.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out