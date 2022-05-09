Two arrested for assaulting off-duty soldier in J&K’s Poonch
Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking an army personnel who was on leave at his home in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
The prime accused, Gangandeep Singh of Darrah village of Poonch and Simranjeet Singh of Pind-Chatha in Jammu, were arrested during investigation of the assault case, a police official said.
He said the soldier was attacked by some unknown persons with sharp edged weapons at his home in Poonch town on May 4, causing serious injuries to him.
A case under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act was registered at police station Poonch and investigation started to bring the culprits to book, the official said. Special teams were constituted and both the main accused were arrested on Sunday, the official said, adding the weapon of offence and vehicle used by them during the assault have been seized
-
Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson booked for abusing, misbehaving with nurse
Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson has been booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. The officer was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time, the nurse said. She further alleged that Kalson also tried to attack her when she was trying to pacify him. The accused also allegedly threatened the nurse of sexual assault in the presence of policemen.
-
Chandigarh achieves 100% first-dose vaccination target for 15-18 group
The UT health department on Sunday achieved the target of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible children in the 15-18 age group. As per the target set by the central government, there are 72,000 eligible children in Chandigarh in this age group. Since January 3, around 72,010 children have been vaccinated with first dose while 43,531 (60%) have been fully vaccinated.
-
Chandigarh | Amid rising Covid infections, low hospitalisation figures come as relief
Though Covid-19 cases have shown a slight spike in the tricity and adjoining areas in Punjab and Haryana, virus-related hospitalisations continue to remain low. As on Sunday, there were two Covid patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, two at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and one at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. No Covid patient was admitted at any of the private hospitals in Chandigarh.
-
Under BJP regime, LPG cylinders are beyond reach of common man: Pratibha Singh
Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh slammed the central government over the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders on Sunday. She also hit out at the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government over the police constable recruitment paper leak saying the unemployed youth of the state had been defrauded. “The Congress will fight against this injustice by taking to the streets,” she said.
-
Mohali revenue officers to commence three-day strike on May 9 in show of solidarity for arrested patwari
Following a call by the Punjab's Revenue Officers Association, district revenue officers will commence a three-day strike on Monday in a show of solidarity with patwari Didar Singh of Malerkotla, who was arrested by the vigilance bureau on graft charges on April 26. The body also criticised the vigilance bureau for allegedly portraying ancestral property of the concerned Patwari as self-purchased. Patwari and kanungos have been on strike since May 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics