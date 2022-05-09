Two arrested for assaulting off-duty soldier in J&K’s Poonch

Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking an army personnel who was on leave at his home in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The prime accused, Gangandeep Singh of Darrah village of Poonch and Simranjeet Singh of Pind-Chatha in Jammu, were arrested during investigation of the assault case, a police official said.

He said the soldier was attacked by some unknown persons with sharp edged weapons at his home in Poonch town on May 4, causing serious injuries to him.

A case under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act was registered at police station Poonch and investigation started to bring the culprits to book, the official said. Special teams were constituted and both the main accused were arrested on Sunday, the official said, adding the weapon of offence and vehicle used by them during the assault have been seized