Two arrested for attacking former serviceman in Bathinda

The Bathinda police arrested two criminals for attacking an ex-serviceman Ranvir Singh at Bhai Bakhtaur village in the district. Superintendent of police (rural) Heena Gupta said that the victim and accused belonged to the same village and they had an old mutual enmity. (HT File)

Ranvir, who is being treated at Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital, told reporters that he was attacked for objecting to the activities of drug traffickers.

As per the police, the main accused Kuldeep Singh has two criminal cases of drug trafficking and another two cases under Excise Act.

Other accused Gurpreet Singh is facing a case under Arms Act in Ferozepur.

They have been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Kotfatta police authorities.

“Both parties clashed earlier too and the matter was registered in the police records as well. Ranvir was attacked by the accused last evening in which the victim suffered multiple injuries in his legs,” she added.