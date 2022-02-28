Two arrested for attacking Panchkula mining department team
Two people have been arrested for attacking a mining department team on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.
The accused have been identified as Gopal, alias Dhaula, and Abhishek, both residents of Raipur Rani.
They were arrested on the complaint of district mining officer Om Dutt Sharma, who was leading the mining team inspecting a river bank near Badona village in Raipur Rani around 3am.
Sharma complained that the team spotted a tractor-trolley loaded with illegally mined sand coming from Morni Road.
“The mining staff signalled the driver to stop, but he accelerated the vehicle and went towards the crusher zone, and subsequently stopped at M/S Punia Plant. As our team chased the trolley, its driver attacked us,” the complainant said, adding that in the meantime, a car arrived on the spot.
“Three or four masked men emerged from the car with sticks and swords and attacked us. They then threatened us and freed the sand-laden tractor trolley,” the complainant said.
An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act was lodged on Sharma’s complaint and two men were arrested.
