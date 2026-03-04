Two arrested for firing at vet’s house in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested two assailants, accused of opening fire outside the residence of a veterinary doctor on February 28. Jalandhar police have recovered two illegal pistols and a motorcycle used in the crime from their possession. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said the accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh and Lovepreet Singh of Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru. Police have also recovered two illegal pistols and a motorcycle used in the crime from their possession.

“The accused were nabbed on the basis of technical and digital evidence collected from the crime scene. Both the accused will be grilled after being taken into police remand to know exact reason behind the crime as prima facie they claimed to have carried on the directions of their foreign handlers,” Randhawa said.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, took place around 1.40am on February 28 while the doctor and his family were inside the house.

According to the police, the footage shows two motorcycle-borne suspects approaching the house. One of them can be seen firing nearly 10 shots at the residence of Dr Yashpal, who is currently posted in Moga. His wife is also a doctor. The second accused filmed the incident on his mobile phone. Bullet marks were spotted on the outer wall of the house, the main gate and the doctor’s car parked outside.