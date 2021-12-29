Two arrested for vandalising Jesus Christ’s statue in Ambala

Ambala police on Tuesday arrested two men in connection with the vandalism of the Jesus statue at a British-era church in cantonment area on the intervening night of December 25 and 26.

Those arrested are Sandeep Kumar, 27, and Ravinder Kumar , 28, who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol when they damaged the statue and other decoration items at the church, said superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa at a press conference, adding that they are the residents of Mahesh Nagar’s Vashisht Nagar.

“Sandeep is an engineer and worked with private firms before joining the public works department (B&R) as a regular employee. Ravinder is a Class 12 pass out and worked for several private pharmaceutical firms. Both are first-time offenders,” he added.

Not a hate crime, but probing all angles: SP

On being asked about the reason behind the act, the SP denied any hatred angle and said, “As per our initial probe, this is not an incident of hate crime, but we will investigate their possible links with any socio-political organisation or their ideological biases. We will recreate the entire crime scene to determine the cause.”

Three police teams under an SIT headed by ASP Pooja Dabla were working on the case. The accused were arrested by CIA-1 team of the police headed by in-charge Sandeep Kumar.

Soon after the incident, the cybercrime and mobile forensic teams had swung into action and CCTV footage of the church and other nearby spots were taken into custody to identify their movement, the SP said.

The accused will be produced in a court on Wednesday and their remand will be sought, the police said.

The suspects will face charges of defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion, house-trespass and others.