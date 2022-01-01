Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two arrested for misbehaving with guards outside Panjab University V-C’s residence
Two arrested for misbehaving with guards outside Panjab University V-C’s residence

The accused, identified as Ajay Pal and Dheeraj, were both staying on Panjab University campus with the former being a senior assistant at the varsity; they also raised slogans against the V-C
Police said the two arrived outside Panjab University V-C’s residence on Thursday night, and raised slogans against the vice-chancellor. (HT File)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 03:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Police arrested two persons for allegedly raising slogans and misbehaving with security guards deployed outside the vice-chancellor’s (VC) residence on the Panjab University campus on Friday. The accused, identified as Ajay Pal and Dheeraj, stay on campus with the former being a senior assistant at the varsity.

Sloganeering against V-C

Police said the duo arrived outside the vice-chancellor’s residence on Thursday night, and raised slogans against the vice-chancellor.

On being confronted by the on-duty security guards, the duo allegedly misbehaved with them before driving

away. Police tracked down the duo’s car at around 11pm the same night, later arresting the two. Both men were produced before the Sub-Divisional

Magistrate (SDM) on Friday, and have since been released on bail.

