Two arrested for trying to throw drugs into Ferozepur central jail

100gm heroin, 40 pouches of tobacco, five packets of biri, 7.6mm pistol and two cartridges seized from duo’s possession outside Ferozepur central jail
The CIA team had caught the duo roaming around the Ferozepur central jail premises on a motorcycle. On frisking, the contraband was found in their possession. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on May 17, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Two persons were caught trying to toss in drugs into the Ferozepur central jail on Sunday night.

Sub-inspector Jajpal Singh of the CIA staff said his team was standing guard near the jail’s boundary following a tip-off about a possible attempt to sneak in drugs into the prison.

He said the team caught two persons – later identified as Jacob of Bhattiawali and Bunty of Awwa – roaming around the premises on a motorcycle.

On frisking, the team found 100gm heroin, 40 pouches of tobacco, five packets of biri, besides a 7.6mm pistol and two cartridges in the duo’s possession.

They were immediately arrested and booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act.

In the last 14 months, around 400 mobile phones and contraband have been seized from inmates. In 2021, 300 mobile phones were recovered while in 2022 about 100 phones were seized.

