Two booked for burning 33-year-old man alive in Lalru

Seven days after the burnt body of a 33-year-old man was found in Lalru, police booked a couple in the case.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ashraf of Uttar Pradesh, lived in a rented accommodation. The deceased’s body was found on April 26.

On the evening of April 26, the deceased’s brother was told by the accused that they dropped the victim off in Zirakpur. Lalru police found a burnt body from a secluded place, which was later identified as the victim on May 2.

The deceased’s nephew, Jamir said his maternal uncle had undergone a hormone-replacement therapy and lived with the accused, identified as Ajay and Arshi.

A case was registered following under sections 302 (murder), 201(causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the two accused.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Hardeep Singh said both the accused are still at large.