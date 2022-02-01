Two cops, three others booked in Sirsa for abducting PO from Jaipur, extortion

The Sirsa police have registered a zero FIR against two cops posted in Sonepat district and three unknown persons for allegedly kidnapping a Rajasthan-based man (on the run since nine years in a fraud case) from Jaipur and extorting 30 bitcoins from him.

Police had registered an FIR against Shashikant Sharma and five others on September 11, 2013 in a fraud case for not returning ₹8.65 lakh being invested by Sirsa’s Vijay Sharma in currency trading.

The court had later declared him a proclaimed offender (PO).

As per the zero FIR registered by the Sirsa police, Shashikant said Sonepat cops conducted raids at his Jaipur residence and arrested him along with his friend Gaurav.

“The cops took us to a farmhouse in Sonepat and thrashed us brutally. They held us hostage and took us to a police station in Sonepat but the staff refused to keep us. When two cops - ASI Shiv Kumar and another cop Monu - of the Sonepat police got to know that I am involved in the business of bitcoins, they mounted pressure on me to transfer 30 bitcoins into an account given by them. My wife transferred the same for my release. Then, the cops took us to Sirsa,” the PO added.

Sirsa city police station SHO Vikram Singh, who was transferred to Police Lines said they had arrested Shashikant and Gaurav from Sirsa on a tip-off after Sonepat cops dropped them in the city.

“After questioning, we let-off Gaurav and produced Shashikant before the local court, which sent him to judicial custody. We have registered a zero FIR against Sonepat cops Shiv Kumar and Monu and three others under Sections 365, 384, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and transferred the case to the Jaipur police,” he said.

“We had registered a case against Shashikant under Section 174 of the CrPC on a complaint filed by assistant sub-inspector Satyveer after arresting him from Sirsa on January23,” he added.

Sonepat SP Rahul has ordered suspension of assistant sub-inspector Shiv Kumar after an FIR registered against him, another cop Monu and three others.

Sirsa SP Arpit Jain said he has sent Sirsa city police station SHO Vikram Singh and an assistant sub-inspector to Police Lines and a munsi has been suspended for lapses in the procedural in the case.