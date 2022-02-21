Two families clash in Karnal village, nine hurt

Nine people were injured in a clash between two families in Kaimla village, Karnal, on Saturday evening.

The injured persons have been identified as Mohit, Krishan,Naresh, Amit, Rattan, Pawan, Nitu, Mukesh and Rakesh. The families were feuding because the son of one family had called the daughter of the other family on her mobile phone, police said. The injured were rushed to a local government hospital at Gharuanda, and two of them were referred to KCGMC Karnal. The victims are said to be stable.

Gharaunda police station in-charge Deepak Kumar said cross FIRs had been registered under the sections of the Indian Panel Code.