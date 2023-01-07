Two gangsters among 9 booked for Jagraon electrician’s murder

Two days after an electrician Paramjit Singh was killed in Bardeke village, Jagraon, Ludhiana rural police have booked nine people for the murder including gangsters Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla and Mandeep Singh alias Dhru Daudhar of Daudhar village.

Police brought Daudhar on a production warrant for questioning from Kapurthala Jail on Friday. He was produced before a local court and remanded to three days in police custody. Police suspect that Daudhar had hatched the murder conspiracy from jail. Special security arrangements were made at the court complex while Daudhar was produced.

Dalla’s name had cropped up in the case on Thursday following a Facebook post uploaded from the purported account of dead gangster Jaspreet Singh Jassi. In the post, Dalla took responsibility for the murder of Paramjit. Dalla blamed Paramjit’s family for the suicide of his friend Dilpreet Singh of Minnia village and said he took revenge by carrying out the murder.

The others accused who have been booked by the police are Dilpreet’s father Sukhdev Singh of Menia village, his brother Lovepreet Singh, sister Kiranpreet Kaur, mother Lovejinder Kaur, Navjot Singh of Chakar village, Lovepreet Singh of Ramgarh Bhullar village and Charanjit Singh of Dalla village.

According to police, Paramjeet’s niece, who lives with him, was in a relationship with Dilpreet and the duo had informed their respective families about the relationship as they wanted to get married. However, Paramjit and the family members did not approve of their relationship, due to which Dilpreet had ended his life in 2022.

Dalla is wanted by Punjab Police for smuggling weapons, explosives and drugs from Pakistan. A red corner notice was issued against him in June 2022. Director General of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had announced that police are making efforts for his extradition.

Senior superintendent of police, Ludhiana rural, Harjeet Singh, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Paramjit Singh was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his house on Wednesday. The assailants escaped in a Hyundai i-20 car, bearing a Delhi registration number. Two men were caught in the footage of the CCTV installed in the house.

