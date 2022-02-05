Two genome sequencing labs to come up in Jammu, Srinagar by March

With the help of a German-based company, Jammu and Kashmir will soon get two genome sequencing laboratories in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

Absence of genome sequencing facilities had been hampering the Covid mitigation efforts in the union territory.

Principal and dean of the government medical college in Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan said, “Sequencer is the need of the hour as we are dealing with a mutation-prone virus. Since Covid is an RNA virus, we knew since very beginning that it will continue to mutate.”

She further said, “Some variants of the virus are of interest because of rise in their numbers, severity of infection and threat to human life, like Delta Plus variant, which caused more morbidities than other variants.”

She said that Jammu had a viral research and diagnostic lab operating under ICMR DHR.

“We have now placed an order with a German-based company and soon, a genome sequencing lab will be set up in GMC Jammu, most likely by March,” she added.

The principal said with the genome sequencing lab, which will cost about ₹1.25 crore, not only Covid, but other infections like HIV and hepatitis can also be researched and diagnosed more efficiently and effectively. “The company from Germany will deliver us the high-end equipment probably in a month. Initially, they will also give us their human resource, which will train our staff here for six months,” she added.

A health official said the genome sequencing labs were needed in both the regions of J&K to expeditiously test mutating variants of Covid. “Being an RNA virus, the mutations of the variants are unpredictable and therefore we certainly needed genome sequencing labs in the UT,” he added.

“Presently, J&K health authorities are sending the samples for genome sequencing to Delhi and the reports are returned after days, thereby posing risk in cases of severe infections,” the official said. He, however, added that the Srinagar GMC was working out the details and was yet to place its requirement.

Covid cases continue to dip across J&K

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed further drop in Covid cases as on Friday, 1,429 infections and three deaths were recorded.

As many as 4,057 patients recovered, taking the overall active cases to 24,080.

The third wave of Covid has crossed its peak in the UT with cases declining for the past 10 days. The UT saw 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in January – the second highest monthly total cases after May 2021, which had recorded 1.14 lakh cases and 1,625 deaths.

Srinagar is the district with the highest number of active cases at 7,364 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 3,502 and 3,362 such cases, respectively.

Of the total infections, Kashmir valley saw 822 cases and two deaths while 607 cases and one death was reported in the Jammu division.

However, of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just 416 are occupied in J&K.

The total recoveries reached 4,15,109, while the recovery rate was 93.10%. J&K’s overall caseload was 4,43,891 and the death toll stood at 4,702.

816 test positive in HP

Himachal Pradesh logged 816 fresh Covid cases on Friday taking the state’s tally to 2,75,496 while death toll reached 4,009 after seven people succumbed to the contagion.

Highest 175 cases were reported from Hamirpur, 167 from Kangra, 127 from Shimla, 79 from Bilaspur, 71 from Mandi, 53 from Una, 41 from Sirmaur, 33 from Solan, 20 each from Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti, 16 from Kullu and 14 from Kinnaur.

Three fatalities were reported from Shimla and one each from Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi and Solan.

(with inputs from HTC in Srinagar and Dharamshala)

