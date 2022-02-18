Two get death sentence for rape and murder of 12-year-old in Panipat

A fast-track court in Panipat on Friday awarded death penalty to two people convicting them for the murder and rape of a 12-year-old girl in 2018.

While pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional sessions judge Sumit Garg ordered that accused Pradeep Kumar, 32, and Sagar, 26, should be hanged till death.

As per police investigation report, the incident was reported on January 14, 2018 a village in Panipat district. The victim was staying at the residence of her maternal uncle and the accused had kidnapped her when she came out of the house to dump garbage at around 7pm.

When the girl did not return home, her family filed a complaint. At around 11pm on the same day, the girl’s body was recovered from a deserted place on the outskirts of the village.

A few hours later, the accused were arrested and booked under Sections 302, 201-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said during interrogation, the duo admitted to killing the girl using her scarf. Police had also recovered half-burnt clothes of the victim from their possession. They had also admitted to having sex with corpse of the victim after murdering her and postmortem report of the girl confirmed rape.