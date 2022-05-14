Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two Haryana men held for stabbing 22-year-old, friend in Ambala

Police said the victims sustained multiple injuries in the stabbing attack and are undergoing treatment at the district Civil Hospital, Ambala, Haryana
Police arrested two men, both from Haryana, for stabbing a 22-year-old and his friend in Ambala. (HT File)
Published on May 14, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A day after a group of men allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man and his friend at Ambala City bus stand over an old enmity, police arrested two of the attackers on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ankush of Kurukshetra and his aide Saurabh Kumar of Ambala, were presented before a court and sent to a day of police remand.

The victim, Harshjeet Singh said he met his friend Sahil at the bus stand, when the accused got into an argument with them.

“He stabbed us with a knife, while I managed to run and attack him with a brick in self-defence. His aides joined him and the group attacked us. Ankush stabbed me for a second time around the waist area. However, we managed to escape in the end,” he told the police.

Police said the duo have sustained multiple injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment at the district Civil Hospital.

Police post number 3 in-charge Ravinder Kumar said that an attempt to murder case was registered against the four men.

“The accused have studied at ITI in the city till 2020. The attack was a fallout of an old enmity, but no case had been registered at that time,” he said.

