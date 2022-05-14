Two Haryana men held for stabbing 22-year-old, friend in Ambala
A day after a group of men allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man and his friend at Ambala City bus stand over an old enmity, police arrested two of the attackers on Friday.
The accused, identified as Ankush of Kurukshetra and his aide Saurabh Kumar of Ambala, were presented before a court and sent to a day of police remand.
The victim, Harshjeet Singh said he met his friend Sahil at the bus stand, when the accused got into an argument with them.
“He stabbed us with a knife, while I managed to run and attack him with a brick in self-defence. His aides joined him and the group attacked us. Ankush stabbed me for a second time around the waist area. However, we managed to escape in the end,” he told the police.
Police said the duo have sustained multiple injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment at the district Civil Hospital.
Police post number 3 in-charge Ravinder Kumar said that an attempt to murder case was registered against the four men.
“The accused have studied at ITI in the city till 2020. The attack was a fallout of an old enmity, but no case had been registered at that time,” he said.
Khalistan flag case: Now, SFJ’s Pannun threatens judge hearing case
After a local court sent the man accused of hanging Khalistan flags outside the Himachal assembly complex to police custody,Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned group Sikhs for Justice threatened the judge and asked hcivil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshito drop the charges or suffer the consequences. The accused, Harbir Singh alias Raju, was produced in the court of civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshi.
27 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
The tricity recorded 27 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, up from 24 on Thursday. Compared to five cases the day before, Mohali found 13 people positive on Friday. But the cases dropped from 10 to eight in Chandigarh and nine to six in Panchkula in the same period. Tricity's active caseload stands at 180. As many as 84 people are still positive in Chandigarh, 73 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula.
Missing man found dead in Bhakra Canal, four booked for abetment
Police booked four people for abetment to suicide after the body of a missing 63-year-old was fished out from the Bhakra canal in a village in Fatehgarh Sahib. In his complaint, the deceased's son, a resident of Mauli Jagran, said his father left the house on May 4 without informing anyone, following which a missing complaint was lodged. On May 11, his father's body was fished out from Bhakra canal.
Pharmacist kills self after gunning down wife in Tarn Taran
A 32-year-old man killed The accused, a pharmacist after gunning down his wife, Inderjit Singh, over suspicion of an extra-marital affair, in Kot Data village of Patti sub-division on Friday. The incident took place at his wife, Paramjit Kaur, 30, a teacher at a private school parents' house. As per the victim's mother, Balbir Kaur, the accused entered their house by scaling a wall. Accused recorded 3 videos before crime Before executing the crime, Inderjit also recorded and uploaded three video clips on social media.
Chandigarh’s C and D waste plant gets automatic block-making machine
Member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Friday inaugurated a fully automatic block-making machine, hydro-vibro compaction type with batch mix plant, at the construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant, Industrial Area Phase-I. The civic body vehicle will lift 250 cubic foot C&D waste for its scientific disposal. A brief discussion was held on projects under solid waste management. Notably, GPS devices have been installed in waste-collection vehicles for online monitoring.
