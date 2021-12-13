Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two held for drug peddling, 800g heroin recovered
chandigarh news

Two held for drug peddling, 800g heroin recovered

In two separate cases, Ludhiana police arrested 800g heroine; 590g heroin, an electronic weighing machine, ₹23,000 drug money and around 50 empty pouches from the first accused and 210g heroin from other in second case
A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused, who were held with heroin. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two people were arrested for peddling heroin in two separate cases, and 800g heroin was collectively recovered from their possession on Sunday.

In the first case, the STF had arrested, Ashok Kumar, 24, of Mohalla Peeru Banda. The accused was arrested near his house, while he was on his way to deliver the consignment. The team had recovered 590g heroin, an electronic weighing machine, 23,000 drug money and around 50 empty pouches from his possession.

Kumar runs a grocery shop and has been peddling drugs for the past three years. He already has a case registered against him for peddling at the Salem Tabri police station. He was bailed out around nine months ago. The accused said he had bought the contraband from one Bittu of Salem Tabri.

In the second case, the police arrested Rana Goyal, 46, of Basti Jodhewal near Everest school in Moti Nagar and recovered 210g heroin. Goyal said that he was unemployed and had been peddling drugs for a year.

A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP