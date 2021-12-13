Two held for drug peddling, 800g heroin recovered

Two people were arrested for peddling heroin in two separate cases, and 800g heroin was collectively recovered from their possession on Sunday.

In the first case, the STF had arrested, Ashok Kumar, 24, of Mohalla Peeru Banda. The accused was arrested near his house, while he was on his way to deliver the consignment. The team had recovered 590g heroin, an electronic weighing machine, ₹23,000 drug money and around 50 empty pouches from his possession.

Kumar runs a grocery shop and has been peddling drugs for the past three years. He already has a case registered against him for peddling at the Salem Tabri police station. He was bailed out around nine months ago. The accused said he had bought the contraband from one Bittu of Salem Tabri.

In the second case, the police arrested Rana Goyal, 46, of Basti Jodhewal near Everest school in Moti Nagar and recovered 210g heroin. Goyal said that he was unemployed and had been peddling drugs for a year.

A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused.